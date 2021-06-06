May 17 was a bright and cheerful Monday morning that promised good things to come for people who were out and about.
And, out and about some 30 people were, as participants in the Covenant Health/Cumberland Medical Center third annual Hike for Health. This program was started in 2019 and gives people of all levels of fitness a chance to engage in an activity that is conducive to improving one’s quality of life through reducing stress and anxiety.
The May 17 hike was just one of 13 weekly hikes that take place on either paved, groomed, or a combination of both type trail surfaces. Each hike is approximately a mile in distance and gives those, who partake in each one, a chance to complete a half marathon.
Each hike requires a hike leader, and Plateau Chapter members supported 10 of the 13 hikes by taking on this responsibility. Cheryl Heckler, John and Carol Conrad, John and Deb Martin and Connie Obohoski have led hikes taking place each Monday since the start of this year’s program on April 5.
On May 17, the hike leader was Connie Obohoski, leading hikers along the Cumberland Mountain State Park ADA trail, beginning at the park office parking lot to the wooden bridge and back. It was an enjoyable walk for everyone and some people elected to go beyond the officially prescribed distance.
From the sign used to designate the hike’s starting point, it is evident that the Tennessee Trails Association (TTA) is a full partner and strong supporter of the program. John Conrad, chairman of Friends of the Trails, an organization engaged in trail building, maintenance, and promoting hiking is passionate about the Hike for Health program and lends his support to the event as much as possible. Connie Obohoski, the day’s hike leader, is a retired Air Force nurse and knows the value of moderate but regular exercise as a way of sustaining a healthy outlook on life. She commented that “starting your day with a walk helps keep the rest of your day full of sunshine.”
Her husband, Bob, a hike leader, trail builder, and the Plateau Chapter’s TTA Board Representative, supported the day’s hike by walking at the end of the group to ensure everyone finished safely.
Hike for Health hikes begin at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays. Upcoming hikes are, June 7, Meditation Trail in Crossville; June 14, Glastowbury Trail in Fairfield Glade; June 21, Centennial Park in Crossville; and June 28, the ADA paved trail at Cumberland Mountain State Oark.
For more information and maps of trail locations and routes, visit crossvilletrails.com/health-walks or call 931-459-7019.
