Public, private and home-schooled high school-aged students are eligible to enter the Reba Bacon Memorial High School Art Competition with an approved entry form. The Cumberland Art Society in Cookeville has sponsored this annual event for 45 years.
Any high school student may submit one entry per category, but a teacher, principal, instructor or parent must sponsor them.
Entry forms and more detailed information can be obtained by calling the art society office at 931-526-2424 or Bonnie Masters at 931-526-1020.
The artwork will be on display at the Cookeville Gallery from March 5-25. The art center open hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artwork may be registered in 10 categories (or media) with four monetary awards for each group. Samuel Bacon donated monies in memory of his late wife, Reba, whose legacy was to encourage and stimulate young artists in the Upper Cumberland Region.
The 45th Reba Bacon Memorial High School Art Competition will open March 5 with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.
The Cumberland Art Society sponsors this competition and encourages everyone to support these students by visiting the gallery during the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.