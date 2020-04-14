In this time of stress, we wish all our patrons well. We look forward to reopening and serving you once again.
Great New Books
The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate. After the Civil War, the Southern Christian Advocate, a newspaper for the African American community distributed throughout the South, included a column called “Lost Friends” that allowed individuals to advertise for information about missing loved ones, generally sold off or stolen before or during the war. That column is the inspiration for this enthralling and ultimately heartening new novel. Emphasizing throughout that stories matter and should never go untold, Wingate has written an absorbing historical novel.
Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline by Loretta Lynn. A crackling good storyteller, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and singer Lynn reminisces on her friendship with country music legend Patsy Cline (1932-’63) in this humorous and loving memoir. Holding nothing back, Lynn shares stories of Cline’s generosity — she sewed curtains for Lynn’s first house — and her fierce way of speaking her mind. A foreword by Dolly Parton will further endear this work to country and western fans.
Arguing with Socialists by Glenn Beck. With his trademark humor, Beck lampoons the resurgence of this bankrupt leftist philosophy with thousands of stories, facts, arguments and easy-to-understand graphics for anyone who is willing to ask the hard questions. He shows that this new shiny socialism is just the same as the old one: a costly and dangerous failure that leaves desperation, poverty, and bodies in its wake.
One Fatal Flaw by Anne Perry. When Rob Adwell is accused of murder and subsequently setting a fire to hide the crime, his girlfriend pleads with lawyer Daniel Pitt for help. Daniel turns to friend Miriam fford Croft, an accomplished scientist who shows that an accidental fire caused the victim’s death. But Rob’s violent death in a similar blaze calls everything into question. Third in the new series spun off from Perry’s long-standing Victorian London-set “Charlotte and Thomas Pitt” mysteries, with their son Daniel here at the helm.
Hidden Salem by Kay Hooper. Though he’s a veteran of the FBI’s Special Crimes Unit, Grayson Sheridan still feels uneasy when he arrives in Salem, MA, to investigate the disappearance of three strangers amid reports of Satanic activities. Nellie Cavendish has also come to town, bothered by crows and electronic equipment that shorts at her touch. Nellie is following her long-dead father’s exhortation that she do something about the evil in Salem — before her 30th birthday.
Redhead by the Side of the Road by Anne Tyler. A self-employed tech expert and superintendent of his Baltimore apartment building, Micah Mortimer never, ever looks for a change in routine. But when the woman in his life faces eviction and a teenager shows up on his doorstep claiming to be his son, Micah has got to adjust.
Libraries=Information
Dehydration can occur in a matter of hours. Left unchecked, it can lead to serious problems — from an increased risk for stroke, kidney stones or impaired cognitive function to kidney failure, kidney stones or impaired cognitive function and even death.
Dehydration is particularly common in seniors. One of the main reasons is their diminished thirst sensation.
The problem is that many people don’t realize that thirst is not the first (or only) sign of dehydration. You may not feel thirsty, even though you need water.
You may know some, but not all, of the early warning signs of mild dehydration: Feeling tired or lethargic; having a slight headache; experiencing mild muscle cramps; feeling a little foggy, light-headed or woozy when getting up from a chair; urine color that’s darker than your normal.
As dehydration worsens, you may experience greater lightheadedness, heart rate that feels fast, thirst, dry skin.
To reverse moderate dehydration, drink a cup of water or a sports drink with electrolytes every 20 minutes for an hour … you should start to feel better within a few minutes.
To prevent dehydration, make sure you take in enough fluids. Divide your weight in half and drink that number of ounces every day.
Stingy Schobel Says
Shopping apps and websites that save you money:
Honey is a browser extension that automates savings. When you check out at any of 40,000 websites, click “Apply Coupons” in a pop-up box, and the app automatically applies any available coupon codes that it has in its database.
PriceBlink checks and compares prices at 11,000 stores when you are on a product page at a retail site.
The ShopSavvy app is similar for mobile phones.
Library Laugh
How can you tell when a bucket gets sick? It becomes a little Pail.
Commented
