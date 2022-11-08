The Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. It will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 12.
There will be no concert tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 9. See you next week.
Great New Books
Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six by Lisa Unger. Genetics and nature-versus-nurture take the spotlight in Unger's 20th novel.
The Origins DNA testing kits hidden behind Hannah and Mako's parents' Christmas tree surprise the family, but no one admits to bringing them. Mako's wife, Liza, throws hers into the trash, and the others aren't sure about submitting.
Six months later, Hannah and her husband, Mako and Liza, and Hannah's best friend and her boyfriend vacation at a remote luxury cabin in the Georgia woods, funded by the larger-than-life Mako. Although everyone seems happy and relaxed, each has secrets, and they learn someone has uncovered family secrets — an outside force is manipulating the couples.
The quest for truth and justice — and a violent storm — soon shred the healing power of nature. Exploring genetic origins raises the questions about DNA and destiny, how well we know the people closest to us, and how far we would go to protect them.
Murder at Black Oaks by Philip Margolin. When retired district attorney Francis Hardy invites defense attorney Robin Lockwood to his Oregon mountains manor, which legend says is cursed, he asks her to help reverse a wrongful conviction from his past. Lockwood's efforts are successful, but Hardy is later stabbed to death with a knife linked to the curse, and Lockwood has a whole new assignment.
Desert Star by Michael Connelly. Renée Ballard, who quit the LAPD after the events of The Dark Hours (2021), is back on the job, leading the department's newly reconstituted Open Unsolved Unit.
Naturally, she turns to her retired mentor, Harry Bosch, a veteran cold case investigator, for help. Bosch agrees to sign on as a volunteer, mainly for the chance to take another crack at the case that got away — the quadruple murder of an entire family.
Bosch knows who did it, but the killer vanished before all the dots were connected. With the help of DNA and that legendary Boschian attention to even the smallest of details, Harry intends to close the case this time, nearly a decade after the fact.
Meanwhile, though, there's another cold case for which Ballard needs Bosch's skills: the unsolved murder of a 16-year-old girl whose brother is now a city councilman and holds the purse strings to Ballard's unit.
Connelly has long been a master atdemonstrating the meticulousness with which good cops make cases, and here he is able to generate genuine suspense through a careful recounting of the procedural process, whether it involves feet on the street or fingers on the keyboard. Eventually, though, the bad guys behind the DNA swabs need confronting, and that gives Connelly the chance to show his action-writing chops. Longtime Bosch followers will be taking deep breaths after this one's superb finale, especially given its implications for the future.
A Christmas Deliverance by Anne Perry. Head of a free clinic in 1870s London, Dr. Crowe falls in love with a patient named Ellie and seeks to uncover the connection between her, her father, and the fiancé she's apparently being forced to marry. Meanwhile, as the holidays approach, the clinic is being run by Scuff, a former street urchin now studying with Crowe. Readers will remember Scuff from the New York Times best-selling Perry's "William Monk" series.
Library Laugh I
What do sheep say when they're in love?
-I love ewe.
Libraries= Information
Yes, the little plastic packets that hold ketchup, mustard, soy sauce and hot sauce are now recyclable.
According to Taco Bell, nearly 8.2 billion packets are used in the United States every year. They are partnering with TerraCycle to divert those packets from landfills and turn them into new recycled products.
Just visit TerraCycle.com to download a free shipping label to send plastic condiment packets from ANY brand to be recycled free of charge.
TerraCycle sorts, cleans and makes the packets they receive into new hard plastic products.
Library Laugh II
Did you hear about the dirty pub called the fiddle?
-It was a vile inn.
Stingy Schobel Says
Take a moment to check your showerhead for any leaks this morning.
A leaking showerhead that drips a minimum of 10 times per minute wastes around 500 gallons of water in a year. That's enough to do 60 loads of dishes in your dishwasher!
You can fix the leak easily with Teflon thread seal tape and a wrench, and there are 60-second tutorial videos online to show you how.
It'll make your old showerhead as good as new and is an inexpensive and easy fix anyone can do.
Commented
