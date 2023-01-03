All the proceeds from the 2022 Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival in October went directly into helping people in Cumberland County, as 100% of the $5 entry fee to the event was given to Creative Compassions Inc.
The high turnout of the event gave the non-profit a total of $7,500, which was presented to the organization at the Palace Theatre last month.
“It’s a career path that I didn’t necessarily choose, but it’s definitely one that’s been extremely rewarding and has really taught me a lot,” said Mark Baldwin, Creative Compassions’ secretary and treasurer.
Creative Compassions Inc. is a nonprofit created in 1989 that provides solutions for low-income families in Cumberland and surrounding counties who need help constructing a home, paying for home repairs/housing utilities or getting approved for mortgage financing.
“One thing that was unique about this year’s Bigfoot Festival is that we had a 5k Bigfoot Glow Run the night before, and that benefited the Cumberland County Animal Shelter,” said Baldwin, who also founded and organizes the Bigfoot Festival.
“We were able to raise $500 for the Cumberland County Animal Shelter. I see that race growing, I see the Bigfoot Festival growing, I see a whole month of Bigfoot shenanigans.”
Visit ucbigfoot.com or go to Facebook to keep up to date on the Bigfoot Festival for 2023.
