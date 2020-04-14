On Tuesday, Feb. 24, Helping Hands Ministry received a check from Fairfield Glade Rotary for its ongoing support of those in our community in need of assistance and support.
Located at 4188B Peavine Road, Helping Hands Ministry provides donated, purchased and handcrafted items to homeless children in need and those who are ill. In its 23rd year of service, the ministry also provides 14 other local partner organizations with items as needed.
Rotary members were informed that anyone interested in donating items or volunteering their time may call Helping Hands at (931) 707-8606 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Donations many be dropped off during this time period.
