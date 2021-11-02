Join us in welcoming Sara Tate Saxton to our community.
Sara is an accomplished soprano with extensive credentials and will be joined by her sister, Amy Tate Williams of the Nashville Opera, accompanying her on the piano.
They will perform in the Cumberland Meeting Room at noon Wednesday, Nov. 3.
You’ll not want to miss this performance of original pieces.
As you enter the main entrance of the library, be sure to check out the Native American exhibit in the display cases.
This exhibit is presented by the library in conjunction with the Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates.
Library Laugh I
Why does lighting shock people? Because it doesn’t know how to conduct itself.
Great New Books
Better Off Dead by Lee and Andrew Child. Reacher goes where he wants, when he wants. That morning he was heading west, walking under the merciless desert sun — until he comes upon a curious scene. A Jeep has crashed into the only tree for miles around. A woman is slumped over the wheel ... The woman is Michaela Fenton, an Army-veteran-turned-FBI agent trying to find her twin brother, who might be mixed up with some dangerous people. Most of them would rather die than betray their terrifying leader, who has burrowed his influence deep into the nearby border town, a backwater that has seen better days. The mysterious Dendoncker rules from the shadows, out of sight and under the radar, keeping his dealings in the dark ... Reacher is good at finding people who don’t want to be found, so he offers to help, despite feeling that Fenton is keeping secrets of her own. But a life hangs in the balance. Maybe more than one. But to bring Dendoncker down will be the riskiest job of Reacher’s life. Failure is not an option, because in this kind of game, the loser is always better off dead.
The Nameless Ones by John Connolly. In Amsterdam, four bodies violently butchered are discovered in a canal house, the remains of friends and confidantes of the assassin known only as Louis. The men responsible for the murders are Serbian war criminals. They believe they can escape retribution by retreating to their homeland. They are wrong. For Louis has come to Europe to hunt them down: five killers to be found and punished before they can vanish into thin air. There is just one problem. The sixth.
The Shattering by Kevin Boyle. This history of the 1960s United States by National Book Award winner Boyle begins with the story of a patriotic middle-class family in 1950s Chicago to set the stage for the tumultuous decade to follow. Boyle’s cleverly written book covers (mostly chronologically) three broad subjects that played out between 1960 and 1972: first, the civil rights movement and activists who dealt with extreme violence and still managed to overturn Jim Crow laws; second, the Vietnam War and U.S. foreign policy and their effects on American youths; and third, government attempts to control sexuality and women’s rights, plus two major rulings on abortion and birth control that started a battle between feminists and religious institutions that still resonates. Boyle dives deep into figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Alabama governor George Wallace and also profiles vitally important people who have been less often written about, including Ella Baker and Estelle Griswold.
Library Laugh II
Why don’t they play poker in the jungle? Too many cheetahs.
Stingy Schobel Says
When shopping for new furniture, the healthiest option is usually pieces made from solid wood.
Engineered wood furniture made of materials like particle board, plywood or MDF may contain harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, which could off-gas in your home.
Look for pieces treated with zero VOC stains or paint, too. Or to be extra sure, invest in unfinished solid wood furniture that you can stain or paint yourself; you will likely save money, since it’s unfinished.
Libraries=Information
Preventing bone fractures as we age: healthy habits and essential aids can help keep us bone strong and mobile.
Get regular exercise, treat existing conditions, get the right shoes, use mobility aids and make your home fall safe.
To accomplish the latter always check that your carpets have skid-proof backings or are firmly attached to the solid flooring underneath them; keep every room in your home free of clutter, especially the floors: be sure to wait until floors are completely dry after mopping them; consider installing grab bars on bathroom walls inside of bathtubs, showers and next to toilets; make sure all light switches are located near entry points to prevent searching for them in the dark; post nightlights in areas you tend to visit during the night; keep a flashlight by your bed and, finally, keep your cellphone by your bed in case of any emergencies.
