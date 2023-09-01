The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park (FCMSP) invite the public to an educational event called “The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed” on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2-4 p.m. at the recreation hall at Cumberland Mountain State Park (CMSP). This event is free and open to all ages. You will learn how to help the beautiful monarch butterflies to survive and to hopefully be removed from the endangered species list in the USA.
Bill Morgan, Obed Watershed Community Association (OWCA) board member and Master Gardner, will speak about why the monarchs are in danger of becoming extinct. Lenore Stancyk, who has raised hundreds of monarch butterflies, will bring live examples of stages of the butterflies life. A highlight last year was when Stancyk released six newly hatched monarch butterflies and participants watched them on their first flight. Both speakers will be available for questions.
Chris Doster and her helpers will lead the children again, teaching them about the stages of life of monarchs. There will be a table showing the stages of the butterflies life, a craft, games and snacks. A packet of milkweed and butterfly weed seeds for a suggested donation of $2 will be available. Milkweed and butterfly weed plants are the preferred “host” plant for monarch eggs and the flowers provide nectar for the butterflies.
Sponsors for the event are FCMSP, Lowe’s and Food City.
Please register online so that there will be a count of how many to expect. Go to tnstateparks.com/register/the-wonder-of-monarchs-and-milkweed090923.
Monarchs are the only butterfly that migrates. Theses tiny, fragile butterflies go as far north as Canada in the spring and as far south as Mexico to hibernate in winter. That alone is a wonder! But only about 30% of butterflies make it to Mexico in the winter. And the total number of monarchs counted in the USA each year has decreased about 90% since 1992.
People and organizations like Monarch Watch and editor Jim Lovett have been measuring a lot of factors for more than 20 years so that the public can assist this beautiful butterfly to survive. Factors include do they arrive from Mexico in the spring before or after milkweed is available for their eggs and are there enough flowers with nectar for the hatching butterflies; habitat destruction; herbicides and pesticides; and weather, like late freezes.
The Environmental Defense Fund has begun a multiyear commitment to rebuild milkweed habitat along the paths which the monarchs chose. Monarchs are an important group of pollinators and 35% of crops for food depend on pollinators.
Both UT Agriculture Extension on Hwy. 70N and FCMSP have official monarch way stations with milkweed and nectar plants. The one at CMSP is behind the park office. The monarch way station manager has been Chris Doster and she has observed a monarch each year on the plants but no eggs so far.
Come and learn how to help these fragile beautiful butterflies to multiply and be removed from the endangered species list.
