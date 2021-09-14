Make plans to attend the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Plateau Walk and Parade to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory Saturday, Sept. 18.
Parade line-up will be at Legends in Fairfield Glade, 433 Lakeview Dr., and begins at 10 a.m. Decorate your vehicle, wear purple and orange, and bring your pets along for the ride! The first 50 pets receive a purple bandana, compliments of the Animals for Alzheimer’s team.
Singer/songwriter Jabe Burgess will perform at 11 a.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Burgess is co-writer of Dianne’s Song, which shares the impact of dementia on a 55-year love story. Written with Mark Alan Springer and Steve Williams, the song was inspired by Williams’ wife, who is battling dementia. Thought Dianne no longer remembers him, Williams visits her every day to read her old love letters.
The opening ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. with a walk.
The parade begins at noon. Cars will travel left on Lakeview, continuing to Westchester Dr. onto Catoosa Blvd., turning left onto Kingsboro Dr., left on Stonehenge Dr., right on Peavine Rd., left on Snead Dr., and returning to Legends.
Eye Centers of Tennessee is the presenting sponsor.
The Walk/Parade is a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Tennessee and funds stay in the community to help families dealing with Alzheimer’s and related diagnosis.
Register online www.alzTennessee.org/PlateauWalk or call 931-526-8010 for more information. Fundraising continues through Nov. 30. Donations welcome to the Cumberlands Office, 390 S. Lowe Ave., Ste. 1, Cookeville, TN
