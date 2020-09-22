Chain mail jewelry continues to be a popular accessory, especially for casual wear. If you’ve ever wanted to be able to create attractive chains, this is the chance. The Helms Weave is a beautiful chain that uses different sized links to create a nice bracelet that lies flat to highlight its detail.
Just a beginner, or curious as to what chain mail jewelry is all about? Are you an experienced jewelry artist and need a new chain weave to add to your collection? This class is for both of you — and anyone in between!
Jewelry artist and Art Guild member George Gallant, will teach a three-hour class, “Chain Mail Jewelry-The Helms Weave,” on Oct. 15, 1-4 p.m. The class is open to students at all skill levels.
In this class, each student will learn how to make an attractive Helms Weave chain mail bracelet. This weave creates attractive bracelets or necklaces. The bracelet project will include a popular magnetic clasp, giving this classic pattern a touch of modern tech. Students will learn what tools are needed and how to use them to create this lovely keepsake.
Tools are loaned for this class. Participants don’t need to bring anything. Tools may be purchased (ordered) for a separate fee. Eye protection is recommended but not supplied.
The cost for Gallant’s three-hour class is $30 for Art Guild members and $35 for guests. All materials needed for this class are provided for a fee of $25 payable to the instructor. The maximum class size is six students (space is limited).
To register, drop by the Art Guild or call 931-707-7249.Someone will assist you and ensure you have a spot.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.