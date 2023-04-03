Need proof spring really is almost here?
The Hebbertsburg Community Center’s dinner and dance season is back. Make sure to mark these dates on your calendar (April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12).
Mostly everything will remain the same as last year. The doors will open around 3:15 p.m., and two meal choices will be available by 4:15 (spaghetti and meat sauce with bread or a barbecue sandwich with beans and chips). Both meals include a choice of coffee, tea, water or a soft drink. Extra beverages and/or dessert are $1 each; the meals are $11.
Adult admission donation will be set at $7, but children 16 and younger still get in free.
The cakewalk contest is $1, with several volunteers providing the cakes.
All workers are volunteers, and all monies collected are used to cover ongoing expenses.
The center is fortunate again this year to have family friendly music and entertainment at its best, with The Memory Road Band providing whatever music styles the audience requests and The Sweet T Cloggers and their precision dance routines.
The community center is at 8697 Hebbertsburg Rd., Crab Orchard.
Call Carolyn at 931-707-7837 for more information.
