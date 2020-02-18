Daddy, that was the best date night ever!
Those were the words we heard many time from young girls who attended the Crossville Rotary Club’s eighth annual Heart-to-Heart Father-Daughter dance Feb. 8.
Guests enjoyed an evening of dancing, a variety of food, friendly competitions including the limbo, creative face paintings, and photographs to remember the time shared together.
This is always an enjoyable evening for everyone and it helps create lasting memories and strengthen important relationships.
This year’s event was held at Cumberland Fellowship Church. The new, larger venue was able to accommodate more people on the dance floor, additional dining tables and more space for activities everyone could enjoy.
More than 40 volunteers from the Crossville Rotary Club, Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School Interact Clubs and Crossville Rotoract came together to serve the 535 in attendance.
Nearly 40 businesses and organizations supported the event through sponsorships.
The money raised at the Father-Daughter dance allows the Crossville Rotary Club to support our community with scholarships, third-grade dictionaries, food programs, blue jean donation for deserving kids, and other needs.
Crossville Rotary Club wants to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors. It is because of their generosity and support that we can host this wonderful event.
