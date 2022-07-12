There is no finer vocalist in the surrounding counties than Terri Utsey. Come hear her perform on Wednesday, July 13 at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. She will delight you with her versatility and range while singing your favorites. See you there.
Great New Books
Chrysalis by Lincoln Child
Slipping away from regular coauthor Douglas Preston for another solo outing four years after Full Wolf Moon, Child brings back enigmatologist Jeremy Logan to probe the inexplicable, in this case something going haywire with the extraordinary new virtual reality technology being rolled out by the leading tech company Chrysalis. Jeremy quickly realizes that the new technology is a threat to the world.
The Best Is Yet to Come by Debbie Macomber
This novel is full of inspiring characters who face the complicated task of dealing with the aftermath of tragedies and facing new beginnings. Cade Lincoln Jr. is a former marine who is dealing with physical and mental injuries received during his military service. His many issues lead him down a path to trouble with the law, and as a result, he ends up doing community service at a local dog shelter. Hope Godwin sought out a new life after the death of her twin brother, moving to a small town and taking a job as a teacher while volunteering at the local dog shelter. Hope soon meets Shadow, a dog many see as being so troubled that he is beyond help. Hope recognizes the care and love that both Shadow and Cade need and realizes that maybe these are what she needs herself.
Corrine by Rebecca Morrow
Thrown out of the fundamentalist church she had attended since childhood and estranged from her family, Corinne has created a new life for herself but still misses what she has left behind. Particularly Enoch Miller. Will she now risk her settled life for a man who can never be hers?
The It Girl by Ruth Ware
When she arrived at Oxford, Hannah was quickly pulled into the circle surrounding glittery April Coutts-Cliveden, who was shockingly murdered at the end of second term. A decade later, with the Oxford porter convicted of the crime dead in prison, Hannah is beginning to rethink April’s murder—and believes that one of their friends has been hiding something.
Strength in Numbers: How Polls Work and Why We Need Them by G. Elliott Morris
American journalist Morris, a writer for the Economist, analyzes public opinion polls and pollsters, maintaining that they more reliably report trends, similar to weather forecasts, than provide unassailable predictions. He dissuades readers from dismissing polls and faults researchers for overemphasizing the easily accessible views of highly educated people. The increased use of multi-day voting, when not all citizens react to the same recent events, and the tendency for less enthusiastic constituents to forgo optional balloting further skew surveys’ veracity. Polling persists because it apprises officeholders of popular causes. The horse race nature arguably excites both pundits and the populace.
Libraries=
Information
Did you know one of the fastest ways to ruin a smartphone is exposure to natural elements? When your phone is exposed to the hot rays of the sun for too long, it can overheat, degrading the performance of the battery and even melting the internal components, potentially ruining the phone for good. The easiest way to avoid this is to keep your phone out of the sun and especially to never leave it inside a hot car (even the glove box gets very hot). And when charging a phone on a hot day, take off the protective case; it can hold in heat and cause the phone to overheat, too.
The majority of litter at beaches isn’t caused by litterbugs—it’s from lightweight, single-use products packaged in wrappers and empty plastic bottles that fall out of trash cans or are blown away by gusts of wind. If you have trash from your day at the beach, don’t use the trash receptacles there; take your trash with you. Bring it back home or to a hotel where it can be properly disposed of. There are even smartphone apps to help you locate the closest recycling bin, too.
Library Laugh I
Why did the man quit his job at the donut factory? He was fed up with the hole business.
Stingy Schobel Says
We’re all trying to save money at the gas pump, and here are some small tips you can use to maximize your savings and your car’s fuel efficiency. One of the easiest is to wait until your car’s gas tank is 1/4 full (or less) before filling up again. Why? When your car is carrying less fuel around, it’s lighter and therefore more fuel-efficient. And adding gas just a few dollars at a time is also inefficient; the fewer trips you make to the gas station, the less fuel is wasted.
Library Laugh II
What is the center of gravity? The letter V.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.