Come join us this Friday, Nov. 22, as we welcome Crossville’s Got Talent contestant Ron Scofield.
Ron will be performing at 9:30 a.m. At 10:30 we will have bingo with sponsor ExacCare.
Our Thanksgiving dinner will be served at 11:30. We will have turkey, dressing, green beans and dessert for $3 per plate for ages 60 and older and $5 for guests.
We want to say thank you to our entertainer Ron Scofield, volunteers, and sponsors that help make our Fridays a special day at Fair Park.
We truly appreciate all of them and all they do for our center. If you have never been to our senior center, Fridays are always a great time to come join in on the fun. There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met.
* * *
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, we honored our veterans with a breakfast and special presentation tribute. We also welcomed a very special guest and veteran himself, Tim French. We were inspired by his message and thank him for taking time to come visit with us. May we all remember, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy. Thank you all for coming out to help us honor these special men and women.
* * *
Our November and December day trip sign-ups are available at Fair Park Senior Center. Our trips fill up fast, so come by and reserve your spot today.
Nov. 23 — A Pirates Voyage lunch show in Pigeon Forge.
Dec. 7 — Oaklands Mansion 36th Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes in Murfreesboro.
Dec. 9 — General Jackson boat cruise, meal, and Country Christmas show.
Dec. 16 — Chad’s drive-through light show in Lebanon.
* * *
Do you like to sing?
Come sing with us! Fair Park is starting our very own choir. If you like to sing or play piano we need you. Call Fair Park Senior Center to sign up at 931-484-7416.
* * *
Every year Ruth Lucas does an outstanding job coordinating our fundraiser Christmas shows.
If you have never attended you will not want to miss this year’s show held on Dec. 21. There will be two show times to choose from.
There will be a full cast of talented singers performing our favorite Christmas tunes, comedy acts, and the true reason for the season.
This show sells out quickly, so come by Fair Park Senior Center to purchase your tickets.
All proceeds help fund Fair Park Senior Center.
