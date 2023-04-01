Ken Baker will share information on the several different Celtic languages during the next Celtic Circle gathering April 4 at Faith Worship Center, 95 McLarty Lane, Crossville.
The gathering will be from 1-3 p.m., Neither proof of Celtic ancestry nor involvement in genealogy research is required to join. There are no set dues; a donation box will be by the sign-in sheet.
Some Celtic languages have survived or are being revived, while others are lost or mostly unknown today.
Wales has a unique and descriptive language, with average names containing 11 letters.
For example, the English name “Hilton” identifies “the hilltop town,” but its Welsh equivalent could be “The blue house, next to the oak tree, on the second lane at the top of the hill with the rock strewn waterfall.”
The Welsh language is also the oldest recognized European language. Its longest word, “llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogeryghwyrndrobwllllantysyliogogogch,” roughly translates to “St. Mary’s Church, by the white aspen over the whirlpool and St. Tysilio’s Church, by the red cave.”
Discussions about Wales and Ireland took place during the March 7 gathering, attended by 16 cousins and three visitors.
Wales is best known for coal mining, while Ireland is considered the friendliest of all the Celtic countries. Also, each county in Ireland has its own flag.
Irish colleens (girls) are taught to knit as soon as they are old enough to hold the needles. And their Morina wool strands are naturally long and curly.
Email callingalclans2013@gmail.com for more about the Celtic Circle and its upcoming meeting.
