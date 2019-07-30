Plateau Chapter of Tennessee Trails Association has a 5- to 8-mile hike every Wednesday and two Saturdays each month.
Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for information about the hikes. Visit the Plateau Chapter Blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking.
Don’t forget to bring tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch, unless a lunch outing is otherwise indicated.
Upcoming hikes in August include:
Aug. 3 — Big South Fork, Robbins, Honey Creek Loop. This moderate and sometimes strenuous 5.7-mile hike among fabulous rock cliffs, waterfall and a cave is one of the top scenic hikes in the Big South Fork. Depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel back parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $6.
Aug. 7 — Bill Harris History Tour, Sparta. Participants will eat lunch at a Sparta restaurant. Depart at 8 a.m. from Tractor Supply on West Ave. in Crossville. Carpool cost is $5.
Aug. 14 — Pickett State Park’s Ladder, Bluff, Lake and Island Trails, Jamestown. Hike 5 miles. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear lot. Carpool cost is $6.
Aug. 15 — Plateau Chapter meeting. This is a working meeting for the annual conference. Bring ideas for fundraising. Attendees must bring their own dinner. Meet at 5 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church Annex, 69 Neecham St.. Contact Chapter Chairman Bruce Whitehead at 941-716-3620 or plateau@tennesseetrails.org for information.
Aug. 21 — Big South Fork Angel Falls Overlook, Jamestown. This will be a 6-mile hike from Duncan Hollow Rd. Participants will start on the Sheltowee Trace (John Litton Farm Loop) 2.6-mile trail to Fall Branch Trail for 1.8 miles, then turn right on the John Muir/Sheltowee Trace 1.3-mile trail to Angel Falls Overlook, a massive rock outcropping several hundred feet above the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River. The shorter option is to drive further up Duncan Hollow Rd. to a right turn on Alfred Smith Rd. till it ends at the John Muir/Sheltowee Trace Trail and an easy 1.3 miles to the overlook. Participants will depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $6.
Aug. 24 — Big South Fork, Robbins, Burnt Mill Bridge. This hike will be about 5 miles with moderate terrain. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear lot. Carpool cost is $6.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 — Big South Fork, Stearns, KY, Blue Heron Loop. This is a moderately difficult 6.4 mile hike. The loop features two of the best river gorge overlooks in the Big South Fork area. Two other interesting features along the trail are the Devils Jump rapids and Crack-in-the-Rock. The trail passes through the Blue Heron coal mining exhibit that serves as the terminus for the Big South Fork Scenic Railway. Participants will depart from Crossville Outlet Center at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.