We must have an Irish blessing to go along with St. Patrick’s Day this week. May the Irish hills caress you; May her lakes and rivers bless you; May the luck of the Irish enfold you; May the blessings of St. Patrick behold you.
From, “The Poor Old Woman,” c. 1797. What colour will they wear? What colour should be seen; Where our Fathers’ homes have been; But their own immortal Green?
On reading various poems for this time, your Uncle Gib was reminded of my favorite discourse on the beauty of the hills of East Tennessee.
Landon Carter Haynes was a native of East Tennessee, however his support of secession and his service on the Confederate States Cabinet made it too dangerous for him to return there after the war. He spent the remainder of his life in West Tennessee. He is buried in Jackson, TN, his grave is unmarked. He gave the following reply, titled, “Ode To East Tennessee,” when asked about his childhood.
“Yes, I was born in East Tennessee – on the banks of the Watauga which in the Indian vernacular means beautiful river. And beautiful river it is! Standing upon its banks in my childhood, I have looked down through its glassy waters and beheld a heaven below and then looking up beheld a heaven above, reflecting two great mirrors each into the other its moon and planets and trembling stars!
Away from its banks of rock and cliff, cedar, hemlock and laurel, stretches a vale back to the distant mountains, more beautiful than any in Italy or Switzerland. There stands the great Unaka, the great Roan, the great Black and the Great Smoky Mountains, among the loftiest in America, on whose summits the clouds gather of their own accord even on the brightest day. There I have seen the Great Spirit of the Storm after noon-tide go take his evening nap in his pavilion of darkness and of clouds.
Then I have seen him aroused at midnight like a giant refreshed by slumber, covering the heavens with gloom and greater darkness, as he awoke the tempest and let loose the red lightning that ran along the mountain tops for a thousand miles swifter than the eagle’s flight in heaven! And how the lightning would stand up and dance like angels of light in the clouds to the music of that grand organ of nature
whose keys seemed touched by the fingers of Divinity in the hall of eternity, sounding and resounding in notes of thunder through the universe!
Then I have seen the darkness drift away, and the morn getting up from her saffron bed, like a queen put on her robes of light, come forth from her palace in the sun and tiptoe on the misty mountain top, whilst night fled before her glorious face to his bed chamber at the pole, as she lighted the beautiful river and the green vale where I was born and played in childhood with a smile of sunshine.
O beautiful land of the mountains with thy sun-painted cliffs how can I ever forget thee?”
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
