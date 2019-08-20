The Cumberland County Fair will return Aug. 26-31. Admission is $5. Here is the schedule of events. All activities will be held at Fairgrounds/Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville, unless otherwise indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Entries in adult and youth departments. Except for baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits, woodcarving and crops. 2-6 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 23
Pageants. Wee Miss (ages 5-6), Little Miss (ages 7-9), Fair Princess (ages 10-12). 6 p.m., Palace Theatre
Rodeo. Lone Star Rodeo. 8 p.m.
Rodeo requires special admission ticket.
SATURDAY, Aug. 24
Pretty Baby Contest. Ages birth-4. 9:30 a.m., Palace Theatre
Ms. Amazing Fair Pageant. Special-needs women ages 16 and older. 4 p.m., Palace Theatre
Mother/Daughter Pageant.6 p.m., Palace Theatre
Ms. Senior Pageant. Ages 60 and older. After Mother/Daughter Pageant, Palace Theatre
Junior Fairest of the Fair. Ages 13-15. 7 p.m., Palace Theatre
Fairest of the Fair. Ages 16-20. Former Fairest of the Fair winners are invited to attend with their sashes and crowns in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Cumberland County Fairest of the Fair. 8 p.m., Palace Theatre
Rodeo. Lone Star Rodeo. 8 p.m.
Rodeo requires special admission ticket.
SUNDAY, Aug. 25
Entries for poultry and rabbits.2-6 p.m.
Entries in adult and youth departments. Entries will be accepted for baking, flowers, woodcarving and crops. 2-6 p.m.
Junior Livestock Show. Cattle, pigs, sheep and goats (no market animals). Students in grades pre-K through 12 as of Jan. 1, 2019, are eligible to show. 4 p.m.
MONDAY, Aug. 26
Exhibit buildings open.10 a.m.
Midway opens. Belle City Amusements Inc. carnival. $20 armband. 5 p.m.
Live demonstration. Wool knitting with Sue Duncan. 6 p.m.
Sheep/Goat Show. Counties touching Cumberland County. 6:30 p.m.
Phil Dirt and the Dozers. Live musical entertainment. 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 27
Special Needs Day. A special day for special people. 9 a.m.
Exhibit buildings open.10 a.m.
Midway opens. Belle City Amusements Inc. carnival. $1 per ride. 5 p.m.
Live demonstrations.6 p.m.
Open Beef Show. British and Continental breeds. 6 p.m.
Truck Pull.7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28
Senior Citizen Day.9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Exhibit buildings open.10 a.m.
Midway opens. Belle City Amusements Inc. carnival. $20 armband. 5 p.m.
Pet Show.6 p.m.
Area gospel entertainment.7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Aug. 29
Exhibit buildings open.10 a.m.
Midway opens. Belle City Amusements Inc. carnival. $20 armband. 5 p.m.
Open Beef Show. Brahman, Brahman influenced, Brangus, Limousin. 6:30 p.m.
Monster Truck.7 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Exhibit buildings open.10 a.m.
Midway opens. Belle City Amusements Inc. carnival. $20 armband. 5 p.m.
Cumberland County Fair Horse Show.7 p.m., main arena
Junior Market Lamb Show.7 p.m.
Junior Market Swine Show.Starts about 30 minutes after conclusion of Junior Market Lamb Show.
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
Junior Market Goat Show.9 a.m.
Junior Market Beef Show.Starts about 30 minutes after conclusion of Junior Market Goat Show.
Exhibit buildings open.10 a.m.
Family Farm Olympics.10 a.m.
Family Day — Midway opens. Belle City Amusements Inc. carnival. $20 armband for until 5 p.m.; $25 armband until closing time. Noon-5 p.m.
4-H Chick Chain Show and Sale.1 p.m.
Midway opens. Belle City Amusements Inc. carnival. $25 armband from noon to closing time 5 p.m.
Youth Market Livestock Sale.6 p.m.
Memory Road. Live musical entertainment. 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
Exhibit buildings open. For removal of exhibits. 1-3 p.m.
Midway opens. Belle City Amusements Inc. carnival. $15 armband. 2-8 p.m.
