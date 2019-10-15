Did you know that you can take lessons to learn to play chess each week at the library?
Lessons begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday in the Plateau Room. Stop by to improve your game or learn how to play under the guidance of a National Master.
Annetta Deck, a master classical pianist, will present A Classical Afternoon at noon Oct. 23 in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
We are extremely fortunate to have someone of such immense talent in our area. Come, see and hear her perform.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Oct. 17 — Understanding Immigration Issues: Why We Should Care, 10 a.m.
• How Do You Picture Prosperity? Using Vision Boards to
Design and Achieve Your Financial and Life Goals, 10 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 18 — Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
• MAD Science Fridays with Mr. Brian for ages 7 to 11, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19 — Learn Chess with Alan Kantour, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher
10:30 a.m.
• Manage Your Pain Naturally, a free health-building seminar
with Regina Rigney of Nature’s Healthway LLC, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 21 — Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
• Getting to “Gnome” workshop with Jesse Guinn, 2 p.m.
• Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 — KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Annetta Deck, A Classical Afternoon, noon
Great New Books
What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand. In Winter in Paradise, Irene Steel learned that the man she loved, who had just been killed in a plane crash, had been leading a double life on the sunny island of St. John. Here, she’s on St. John with her two grown sons, trying to learn about the man they all thought they knew and find ways to answer the question, What happens next?
On the Plain Of Snakes: A Mexican Journey by Paul Theroux. Veteran globetrotter Theroux takes to the road on the U.S. border and into Mexico, traversing the entire length of the U.S.-Mexico border. The author shares his observations of migrants, the ever-present cartels, a protest of mothers who lost their children during another protest, and girls dressed up for their First Holy Communion. Tourists headed to Mexico and those interested in the current migrant situation will learn a great deal.
The Giver of Stars by Jo Jo Moyes. Moyes goes historical in a Depression-set story featuring Horseback Librarians of Kentucky. Alice Wright leaves stuffy England to marry charming American Bennett Van Cleve but finds her life not a whole lot happier. Getting involved with the Horseback Librarians, a traveling horseback library — an initiative from Eleanor Roosevelt meant to counteract the devastating effects of the Depression by focusing on literacy and learning brings her purpose and friendship.
Libraries=Information
You think you take good care of your eyes. You wear sunglasses outdoors and get regular eye exams.
But did you know that exercise, stress and even mindfulness practices can impact eye health?
Pay attention to your posture. Poor posture can lead to blurred vision, and conversely, visual strain can result in poor posture.
Seek out sunlight. Increased exposure to sunlight reduces your risk for myopia (nearsightedness). Remember to wear sunglasses.
Go Mediterranean. The health promoting effects of the Mediterranean diet- which emphasizes eating mostly vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds — are well known. This plan can also reduce the risk for age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of irreversible vision loss and blindness after age 50.
Cut back on sugar. High sugar intake is associated with an increased risk of developing- as well as worsening – most eye conditions, such as cataracts, glaucoma and AMD.
Get moving. Aerobic exercise not only benefits your heart, it has also been linked to improved retinal health and prevention of eye disease.
Change focus. Don’t keep your eyes locked on a computer or television or any other screen for a sustained period of time. Doing so causes tension on the visual system.
Go the distance. The eye muscles are most relaxed when using our distance vision because that’s what they were designed for. Make an effort to perform activities that require seeing at a distance, e.g. watch TV from a distance of 8-10 feet for most large screen TV’s.
Stingy Schobel Says
Brick-and-mortar retail chains match Amazon prices. Chains that do include Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Jo-Ann Stores, Lowe’s, Staples and Target. Some stores even beat Amazon prices, including The Home Depot (by 10%) and JCPenney (5%). Limitations may apply-some retailers match Amazon but not third parties selling through Amazon. Walmart does not match Amazon, but Walmart.com does.
Library Laugh
I heard you went to the costume party dressed as a tennis ball. How did that go?
I was the first one served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.