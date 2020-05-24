Many Lake Tansi residents showed up May 1 to wish Jerry Davenport a happy 80th birthday and to to honor him for all he has done for Lake Tansi and the children of the Cumberland Plateau.
Due to COVID-19, the celebration took place in the form of a drive-thru parade, as social distancing kept the multitude from gathering at Jerry’s home.
Atoka Lane was the sight of the recent caravan, where the special friendships have been established over the years with annual street get-togethers and soap box derby races.
A tireless volunteer who moved to Lake Tansi with his wonderful wife, Sheila, Davenport could frequently be found on the Tansi golf course or in their backyard off the No. 15 green.
The Stephens Center and the Lake Tansi Exchange Club are dear to Davenport’s heart, as he has held leadership roles in both over the years. Davenport was the ultimate volunteer when something needed done, he was in the middle of it.
Over the years he has served on the Lake Tansi board of directors, where he was president and chairman of the board. Davenport also acted as interim general manager for three months, free of charge, while Lake Tansi was dealt a large blow with an amenity sewer dilemma.
It’s difficult to speak of Jerry without also mentioning Sheila, who for years has presented Lake Tansi with its largest-attended women’s golf tournament.
They hosted the first Ladies Invitational in 2006. If circumstances allow (social distancing, etc.) the tournament will be held again this year on Sept. 10.
The Davenports began coming here in 2000, and bought a second home in 2002. They moved here permanently in 2005.
