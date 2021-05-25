The next time you visit the Library be sure to browse the display cases by the main entrance. You will be amazed by the art work on display which an eight-year-old, Hannah Jones, from South Cumberland Elementary School created. Hannah is just one of the many talented individuals living in our County.
Great New Books
Artic Storm Rising by Dale Brown. This first in a new series has U.S. Air Force intelligence officer Nick Flynn tasked with beating the Russians to the crash site after an American F-22 and a Russian aircraft meet head-on above Alaska’s mountains--in the midst of a raging blizzard. What’s worse: The Russians are also seeking a missing aircraft that has nuclear-armed stealth cruise missiles aboard.
My Remarkable Journey: A Memoir by Katherine Johnson. In the 1940s, Johnson began working in mathematical research at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). As a “human computer,” she, along with many other men and women, performed complicated calculations that assisted engineers in aeronautical safety. After NACA transformed into NASA in 1958, her work came to include calculating space trajectories, flight ascension, shuttle reentry, and shuttle safety. Johnson’s work at NASA is only one part of her extraordinary life, as recounted in this lovely posthumous memoir, co-written with her daughters. The memoir chronicles Johnson’s childhood in the mountains of West Virginia, her love of learning, her prodigious talent for math and music, and her career as a mathematician. Especially touching are Johnson’s recollections of historical events, such as World War II and the civil rights movement, and her relationships with her family, coworkers, and educators.
Chasing The Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt by Daniel Barbarisi. Journalist Barbarisi spent several years researching and writing this mesmerizing account of a modern-day treasure hunt, which reveals a whole subculture of Indiana Jones types willing to travel across the country and invest life savings in the search for something special. In 2010, an eccentric millionaire and art dealer Forrest Fenn wrote a memoir titled The Thrill of the Chase, in which he provided a clue-filled poem to the location of a bronze chest filled with gold nuggets, rare coins, and valuable artifacts that was purportedly hidden “somewhere in the mountains north of Santa Fe.” Barbarisi picked up the hunt in 2017, when he agreed to document a friend’s attempt to make sense of the poem, soon becoming swept up in the chase himself. Was there actually a treasure chest, or was this a grand publicity hoax created by an octogenarian seeking a lasting legacy? Armchair adventurers will be riveted right up to the suspenseful conclusion.
Stingy Schobel Says
Motion sensors for lights are easy to install and can help save electricity when people forget to hit the switch on their way out. These sensors are great in places like a laundry room or workshop, where lights tend to be left on accidentally for long periods of time. They are also a great solution if you rent out your home on sites like Airbnb; tenants are even less likely to turn off lights. New sensors are a breeze to install and will pay for themselves over time.
Library Laugh I
Why can’t you trust large trees? They’re usually the shadiest ones.
Libraries =
Information
Don’t get too comfortable: Six ways that leaving your comfort zone could make you healthier and happier. Stay hungry. The comfort provided by noshing is an evolutionary mechanism that kept us alive by incentivizing us to overeat when life was easy, in order to prepare for lean times. Research shows that going periods without food can dial up autophagy, the process by which your body burns through dead and damaged cells that are associated with cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, chronic inflammation, and higher blood sugar and cholesterol.
Turn off the TV. The problem is that noise causes our brain to release stress hormones, because in our ancient environment, loud noises signaled danger. But turning off the TV can have a huge impact and fast: One study found that just two minutes of silence led to big drops in blood pressure.
Lower your thermostat. Many of us now live with the thermostat set at 72 degrees. Researchers have found that cool temps can elevate our metabolism anywhere from a few percent to a whopping 30%, helping to cut down on obesity. Lower your thermostat by 3 to 4 degrees each week. This slowly pushes your comfort zone, allowing your body to adapt without unnecessary suffering. Stop once you’re at 64 degrees, the optimal zone. To be continued…
Library Laugh II
What did one hat say to the other? Stay here, I’m going on ahead.
Commented
