Members of the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club will participate in a national amateur radio exercise June 25-26. The 24-hour event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, with a broadcasting station set up on the grounds of the Homesteads Tower.
Held annually since 1933, this national event is organized by the American Radio Relay League. Amateur radio operators across North America use the event to demonstrate their ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent wireless communications network.
Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities.
“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Steve Weisburg, Field Day chairman.
“Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems, and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others,” Weisburg added.
During the 2021 event, more than 26,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America.
The public is invited to stop by the Homesteads Tower during the event to learn more about the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club. In addition to the members broadcasting from that location, several members of the Cumberland County group will be broadcasting from their homes or backyards or other locations, individually or with their families.
According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the U.S. and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and even contributing to international goodwill. Hams range in age from as young as 9 to older than 100. A self-study license guide is available from ARRL: The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual (www.arrl.org/shop/Ham-Radio-License-Manual).
For more information about ARRL Field Day, contact Steve Weisburg at 281-460-2066.
