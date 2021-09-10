September is when we say goodbye to summer and welcome fall. We dig out our favorite cold-weather recipes and get ready for the burst of color the Mother Nature will deliver in the near future. It’s also time to get set for some upcoming holidays.
The chain maille project for September celebrates Halloween. Students will create a whimsical bracelet that highlights the colors of this special holiday. George Gallant, a frequent Art Guild teacher, will lead this fun class.
The project combines chain maille with beads, with colors of black, purple, green and orange coming together to make this a special piece. It also features the popular magnetic clasp.
This class is scheduled for Sept. 16 from 1-4 p.m. All tools for use during the class are provided, or you can bring some of your own. Each kit contains enough material to create a bracelet up to 9 inches long with a magnetic clasp.
The cost for this three-hour class is $65 for Art Guild members and $70 for guests, and includes a kit. The full amount is payable at the time of registration.
Space is limited to six students. From beginner to someone with experience, everyone is welcome. To register, drop by the Art Center or call 931-707-7249. Someone will assist you and ensure you have a spot in this session.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
