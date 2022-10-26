HOC-cast.png

Looking for a fun-for-the-whole family activity this fall season? Hoping to get your heart pumping with some spooky activities? 

Cumberland County and the surrounding region have you covered, with corn and hay mazes, wagon rides and pumpkin pickin’ that offer a great day on a farm for everyone. Then, after dark, find a venue that offers chills and thrills to get you in the Halloween spirit. Several haunted venues are also fundraisers for organizations in the community. Others are put on by people who love the Halloween season.

 

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

Simple Life Church 

of the Cumberlands

25 Maple Grove Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Cars, candy and costumes.

 

Trunk or Treat

Pomona United Methodist Church

57 POW Camp Rd.

5-7 p.m.

Dinner at 5 p.m., with hot dogs, chili dogs and Frito Bandito; trunk or treat until 7 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Fall Festival

Pine View Elementary School

349 Daysville Rd.

5-7 p.m.

Bounce house, hayrides, face painting, silent auction and more.

Chili and hot dog supper will cost $5.

 

Pumpkin Pathway

Life Care Center of Crossville

80 Justice St.

6-8 p.m.

Bring the family for treats and fun walking through a lithed pumpkin pathway. Enter the pumpkin carving contest — drop your pumpkin off Oct. 26-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Roots n’ Rocks Halloween Party

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

Music, food, drinks and scares.

 

Halloween Party

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

6-10 p.m.

Spooky tunes, a costume contest, games, prizes, and craft beer.

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boo On Main

Downtown Crossville

4-7 p.m.

Treats, food, costumes and family fun. Vendors, contact Cahoots at 931-210-5604 or email toocahoots@gmail.com.

 

Trunk or Treat

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Costumed characters can collect candy throughout the park campground.

Expect to walk about 2 miles.

 

Crossville Nazarene Fall Fest

First Church of the Nazarene

2565 N Main St.

4-7 p.m.

Food, music, games and much more.

 

Fall Fest

Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church

130 Town Centre Dr.

1-5 p.m.

Inflatable obstacle course/bounce house, hayrides, prizes, food and a pumpkin patch.

Everything is free, and everyone is invited.

 

Fall Festival

Magnolia Montessori Institute

2691 Peavine Rd.

2-8 p.m.

Admission: $10 (children younger than 12 are free)

Musical entertainment, games, raffle prizes, vendors, a costume parade and Halloween trail.

 

Halloween Party - Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

Admission: $12 (includes skates)

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Costume contest and prizes.

 

Trunk or Treat

Old Fashion Independent 

Baptist Church

250 10th St.

6 p.m.

931-325-9802

Fun, costumes and candy.

 

Halloween Party

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

5 p.m.

21 and Up

 

 

2022 Sheriff’s Office 

Trunk or Treat

Cumberland County Justice Center

60 Justice Center Dr.

5-7 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 31

Safe Treats

Cumberland County Rescue Squad

101 10th St.

5-9 p.m.

The Crewettes will have cotton candy and popcorn.

Haunted Houses

 

House of Chaos

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Oct 20-22

Oct. 27-29

Opens 7 p.m.

Admission $10

Enjoy screams and scares at this annual fundraiser for CCHS basketball. House of Chaos will be open 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

 

Haunted Hidden Hollow

949 Fred Tollett Rd.

Open Friday and 

Saturdays in October

and Halloween night

7-11 p.m.

Guided Haunted Trail tickets $10

Corn Maze Tickets $5

Haunted Hidden Hollow is set in a real forest, with a trail full of monsters, ghouls and zombies. Arrive early to enjoy the bonfire and visit with friends. Sneakers or boots recommended for the trail. Concessions available.

 

Trail of Screams

1140 Breckenridge Dr.

Open every Friday and Saturday

 in October, 7 p.m.-midnight

$10 per person

This haunted trail is more than 1/2 mile in length. Closed-toe shoes recommended. Enjoy the bonfire before entering the trail. Bring a blanket to enjoy the scary movies on the large projection screen. Bring the camera and take advantage of the photo backdrop. Concessions available.

