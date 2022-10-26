Looking for a fun-for-the-whole family activity this fall season? Hoping to get your heart pumping with some spooky activities?
Cumberland County and the surrounding region have you covered, with corn and hay mazes, wagon rides and pumpkin pickin’ that offer a great day on a farm for everyone. Then, after dark, find a venue that offers chills and thrills to get you in the Halloween spirit. Several haunted venues are also fundraisers for organizations in the community. Others are put on by people who love the Halloween season.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat
Simple Life Church
of the Cumberlands
25 Maple Grove Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Cars, candy and costumes.
Trunk or Treat
Pomona United Methodist Church
57 POW Camp Rd.
5-7 p.m.
Dinner at 5 p.m., with hot dogs, chili dogs and Frito Bandito; trunk or treat until 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Fall Festival
Pine View Elementary School
349 Daysville Rd.
5-7 p.m.
Bounce house, hayrides, face painting, silent auction and more.
Chili and hot dog supper will cost $5.
Pumpkin Pathway
Life Care Center of Crossville
80 Justice St.
6-8 p.m.
Bring the family for treats and fun walking through a lithed pumpkin pathway. Enter the pumpkin carving contest — drop your pumpkin off Oct. 26-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Roots n’ Rocks Halloween Party
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
Music, food, drinks and scares.
Halloween Party
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
6-10 p.m.
Spooky tunes, a costume contest, games, prizes, and craft beer.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Boo On Main
Downtown Crossville
4-7 p.m.
Treats, food, costumes and family fun. Vendors, contact Cahoots at 931-210-5604 or email toocahoots@gmail.com.
Trunk or Treat
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Costumed characters can collect candy throughout the park campground.
Expect to walk about 2 miles.
Crossville Nazarene Fall Fest
First Church of the Nazarene
2565 N Main St.
4-7 p.m.
Food, music, games and much more.
Fall Fest
Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church
130 Town Centre Dr.
1-5 p.m.
Inflatable obstacle course/bounce house, hayrides, prizes, food and a pumpkin patch.
Everything is free, and everyone is invited.
Fall Festival
Magnolia Montessori Institute
2691 Peavine Rd.
2-8 p.m.
Admission: $10 (children younger than 12 are free)
Musical entertainment, games, raffle prizes, vendors, a costume parade and Halloween trail.
Halloween Party - Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
Admission: $12 (includes skates)
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Costume contest and prizes.
Trunk or Treat
Old Fashion Independent
Baptist Church
250 10th St.
6 p.m.
931-325-9802
Fun, costumes and candy.
Halloween Party
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
5 p.m.
21 and Up
2022 Sheriff’s Office
Trunk or Treat
Cumberland County Justice Center
60 Justice Center Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Safe Treats
Cumberland County Rescue Squad
101 10th St.
5-9 p.m.
The Crewettes will have cotton candy and popcorn.
Haunted Houses
House of Chaos
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Oct 20-22
Oct. 27-29
Opens 7 p.m.
Admission $10
Enjoy screams and scares at this annual fundraiser for CCHS basketball. House of Chaos will be open 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.
Haunted Hidden Hollow
949 Fred Tollett Rd.
Open Friday and
Saturdays in October
and Halloween night
7-11 p.m.
Guided Haunted Trail tickets $10
Corn Maze Tickets $5
Haunted Hidden Hollow is set in a real forest, with a trail full of monsters, ghouls and zombies. Arrive early to enjoy the bonfire and visit with friends. Sneakers or boots recommended for the trail. Concessions available.
Trail of Screams
1140 Breckenridge Dr.
Open every Friday and Saturday
in October, 7 p.m.-midnight
$10 per person
This haunted trail is more than 1/2 mile in length. Closed-toe shoes recommended. Enjoy the bonfire before entering the trail. Bring a blanket to enjoy the scary movies on the large projection screen. Bring the camera and take advantage of the photo backdrop. Concessions available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.