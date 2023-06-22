The Cumberland Woodturners were recently approached by the local Habitat for Humanity to help promote an event focusing on connecting with city residents.
The event, a Mothers’ and Sons’ Date Night, was the brain child of Jessica Stephens, Cumberland County Habitat’s development director.
It’s meant to help promote collaboration on different activities to gain more connections in our community. When she met with the Woodturners to discuss the details, she recommended they build a giant Jenga game to engage the young attendees.
They accepted the challenge and built a 36-inch version of Jenga which attracted mothers and sons alike.
The constructors of the game were Woodturners Rod Smith and Les Black.
The event was a resounding success with over 300 attendees who enjoyed live music, catered food and challenging games.
Two additional members, Greg Wood and Ralph Watson, manned the Jenga game during the event.
At the end of the event, the game was given to one of the attendees.
The Cumberland Woodturners will be planning future events with the Habitat for Humanity as a means to maintain identity, not only with the community but also to encourage other woodturner clubs to do similar activities that fosters volunteerism.
