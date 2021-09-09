Lunch on the Lawn returns Sept. 17 to the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Enjoy delicious lunch and dessert dishes prepared by the many vendors at this popular fall event benefitting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity. Your $15 ticket includes a free hand-painted bowl to use as you sample fare from booth to booth. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be food, fellowship and vendor prizes.
Parking and shuttle service begins at 10:30 a.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church at 100 Braun St.
Purchase tickets now at the Habitat for Humanity, 329 McLarty Lane; Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s office, 2 N. Main St.; Farm Bureau Insurance, 855 West Ave.; and Smart Bank, 4929 Peavine Rd. in Fairfield Glade. Or, purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com.
For more information on sponsorships, being a vendor or purchasing tickets, contact Jessica Stephens, Habitat development director, at 931-484-4565 or email jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com.
