Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity has not wavered throughout its 24 years in making a difference in the lives of Cumberland County families.
Whereas several departments make up the ReStore, Habitat’s craft department is special and unique.
Starting in November, the ReStore will feature a new Christmas event, “Tinsel Time,” where the public can purchase Christmas craft creations by the crafters knowns as the “Habitat elves.”
Tinsel Time, from Nov. 2-Dec. 24, offers Christmas wreaths, ornaments, centerpieces and more. It’s an opportunity for people to purchase items to decorate their homes or find a beautiful Christmas gift for someone special.
The ReStore is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Volunteers are always welcome and needed in the ReStore. Contact Sherry at 931-484-4565 or volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com for information about how to get involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.