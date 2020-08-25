Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity congratulated Christopher Blaylock and Angelina May on the completion of their home. Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity Board President David Brenner welcomed family, friends, and volunteers stating, “What a great day for a new beginning. It’s more than just a house. There is an extensive education program for each of our homeowners. The house is a symbol of the change that has taken place.”
New homeowner Chris Blaylock shared in the excitement of their hard work with the community that lent their hands and resources to help make homeownership possible. “I can’t thank everyone enough for all their help and support through this process. Brian did so much work and went above and beyond for my family.” Brian Sohl is the construction site supervisor for Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity and oversees all construction building projects.
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity relies heavily on volunteer and community support. Donations are being accepted to help support future homes being built with local individuals and families in Cumberland County. Donations can be made through cchabitatforhumanity.com.
For questions about volunteering or other ways you can support this organization, please call 931-484-4565.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.