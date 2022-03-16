Cumberland County will be hosting the first ever spring Gun & Knife Show, on April 2 and 3, at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Hundreds of vendors will be on hand selling thousands of quality new and used firearms, knives, accessories and related products. Funds raised at this event support youth programs at the Community Complex throughout the year.
A New Shooter Seminar is being offered free at the Cumberland County Gun Show on Saturday, April 2, from 9:30 a.m. until noon, with a second seminar from 12:30-3 p.m. Certified NRA instructor and range safety officer Don Elliott will lead this seminar. Retired Chief Deputy Bill Ashley will be present to answer any legal questions as a former member of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.
Seminars will be held in the Country Kitchen portion of the Community Complex. Pre-registration is required at 847-721-6835. Seating is limited. See www.gkshow.org for seminar details.
The Veteran’s Service Office will be on hand both days to answer any questions veterans may have.
Sunday at 3 p.m., the 1015 Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans will conduct a “Flag Retirement” ceremony for community members and businesses. Worn, faded, torn or soiled American flags can be placed in a box at the VSO table any time during the show.
Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Saturday admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 16. Sunday is free for all. Free parking.
The Community Complex is located at 1398 Livingston Rd. in Crossville.
For more information: www.gkshow.org or Email: gkshow@charter.net with questions.
Event sponsors include: Plateau Animal Hospital, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cumberland County Government, Cumberland Medical Center, NRA, City of Crossville, Daisy Outdoor Products, Forte’s Restaurant on the Square, National Wild Turkey Federation, Flowers Bakery and Rural King.
