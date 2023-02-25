For the 13th year, the Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.
Proceeds from the show support youth activities at the Cumberland County Community Complex throughout the year.
“Our idea is to hold a Gun & Knife Show event like no other. We want to make it a community event for the whole family supporting our entire community,” shared Donnie Moody, director of the Cumberland County Community Complex.
“We are especially proud to support our local law enforcement agencies with our weapons auction on Saturday night,” Moody continued.
Entrance to the auction is free to all Gun and Knife Show attendees on Saturday. Visit the website’s auction tab for more information.
Everyone is invited to attend, but a special welcome is offered to military veterans. A representative of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office will be on hand to provide support and answer questions.
Also, a special flag retirement ceremony conducted by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1015 will be held on Sunday afternoon.
Vendors return annually from all over the Southeast to support this show for many reasons, but small-town hospitality is one of the big ones. Dozens of community volunteers, led by Volunteer Chair Dolores Schwartz, support this show.
“From the minute you pull into the parking lot, volunteers are on hand to support the vendors, including unloading stock, bringing cups of coffee and checking in to see what I could need throughout the weekend. This happens at no other show,” shared Steve Taylor, a vendor who’s attended every year.
Saturday’s show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is a family event, all children 16 and under are admitted free. Tickets will be $5 per person at the gate on Saturday, and Sunday will be free to all. Parking is also free.
Those interested in participating as a vendor, please contact Donnie Moody at 931-250-1981 or through the website’s vendor information tab.
Want to volunteer to help? Contact Dolores at 931-484-5028 or go through the website’s volunteer tab.
For more information, please contact the Cumberland County Community Complex at 931-250-1981 or on www.gkshow.org.
