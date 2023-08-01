The Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show will be held at Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville for the 13th year on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6.
Proceeds from the show support youth activities at the Cumberland County Community Complex throughout the year.
“Our idea is to hold a Gun & Knife Show event like no other. We want to make it a community event for the whole family supporting our entire community,” shared Donnie Moody, Director of the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Everyone is invited to attend, but a special welcome is offered to military veterans. A representative of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office will be on hand to provide support and answer questions both days.
A New Shooter Seminar is being offered free on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to noon and a second seminar from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Registration information can be found at www.gkshow.org. A certified NRA instructor and range safety officer will lead this seminar along with a retired Cumberland County Chief Deputy who will help to answer any legal questions.
A special flag folding ceremony conducted by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1015 will be held on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is a family event, all youth 16 years and under are admitted for free. Tickets are $5 per person at the gate on Saturday, and admission on Sunday is free to all.
Parking is free.
Door prizes are awarded throughout both days.
For more information, please contact the Cumberland County Community Complex at 931-250-1981 visit www.gkshow.org.
