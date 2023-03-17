Area gun dealers will auction off excess inventory to the highest bidder on Saturday, April 1, at the 13th annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show.
Starting around 5:30 p.m. at the Livestock Barn, a great selection of weapons to choose from will be sold by auctioneer and former County Mayor Kenny Carey.
Entrance to the auction is free to all Gun and Knife Show attendees on Sunday.
“This is an exciting addition to our successful April Gun and Knife Show, which supports local youth programs at the Complex,” said Donnie Moody, director of Cumberland County Community Complex.
A bidder number is needed to participate in the auction.
Bidder numbers are free and can be picked up at the auction registration table starting around 11 a.m. on the day of.
Bidders must provide a current address, phone number and a copy of a valid driver’s license.
Anyone purchasing a gun will be required to pass a background check, which is available at the auction.
All items up for auction can be viewed, and bidding cards obtained, starting around 4 p.m. in the Livestock Barn.
Cumberland County will be hosting the 13th annual Gun and Knife Show on April 1-2 at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person Saturday; ages 15 and younger are admitted free.
Admission is free for everyone Sunday.
Vendors from all over the Southeast will have guns, knives and related items to sell and trade at the show.
The event is being held to raise funds to support programs for area youth throughout the year at Cumberland County Community Complex.
Parking is free.
For more information, contact the Cumberland County Community Complex at 931-250-1981 or visit www.gkshow.org. Information can also be found on Facebook.
