The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville is the perfect venue to come out of the July heat and hear some amazing acoustic music by the guy Tommy Emmanuel once exclaimed, “Jacob rocks!”…and if that doesn’t impress you, Johnson is the 2019 Don Gibson Songwriter Award “Grand Prize Winner.”
Part virtuoso and part storyteller, you might say that Johnson does with a guitar what Gene Kelly did with dance. Although his songwriting has won awards and his guitar-playing has put him on stage with the international masters like Tommy Emmanuel, and his ability as an entertainer is what has won fans throughout the southeast.Jacob’s entertaining and down to earth stage presence is matched only by his stunning showcase of complicated chord progressions and techniques. Magic flies out of his fingertips as he strums, slaps, and taps his favorite Takamine six string.
“Johnson sounds like Norman Rockwell paintings and the open road. He is a virtuoso, expressing a working comprehension of dozens of techniques and styles. He has blended and blurred the lines of genres to craft a sound he calls ‘Neo-Acoustic Folk/Funk,’” wrote the Florence Morning News (Florence, SC).
The Savannah Morning News even called Johnson, “Part of the new breed of folk musicians who make their own rules.” Join Jacob for an evening of his quirky and inventive renditions of new and old music. Johnson will play The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 931-484-6133 or palacetheatre-crossville.com.
