The Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild members will share their own quilting experiences through the years during the group’s Friday, Feb. 17, meeting.
The meeting starts with a business session at 9 a.m. at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 231 Westchester Dr.
Quilters use a variety of techniques and tools to complete their masterpieces. From reading the pattern and purchasing the fabric to putting the last stitch in the binding, quilting is a process that requires knowledge, patience, and concentration.
It’s easy to make a mistake which may end up being minor, but that mistake may not only be serious, but can also be costly.
Quilting can be frustrating, and quilters may start to wonder, “Has anybody else has done that before?”
Soon, a quilter may start to question their skills and become easily discouraged.
The February program will focus on stories from the seasoned as well as the “not-so-seasoned” quilter.
Several guild members will relate their own experiences to the audience that will depict some of the mistakes they have made and how they were able to correct those mistakes, or if it was too late to fix those mistakes, they will share some of the solutions they came up with and how they learned to love this hobby and not sweat the small stuff.
From these personal experiences, participants will see how perseverance and practice are very important elements to becoming a quilter.
The meeting will also include a time of show and tell and the Fat Quarter Drawing —this month’s theme is Valentines and Reds.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 130 quilters who meet on the third Friday of the month at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach and social camaraderie.
They have been meeting since 2002. New members and visitors are always welcome.
Email fantasticquiltersffginfo@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.