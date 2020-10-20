Two different Fun and Fabulous card-making classes will be offered Nov. 4 in Plateau Creative Arts Center, Fairfield Glade.
Cards for Fall will be from 9 a.m.-noon, and Cards for the Holiday will follow from 1-4 p.m. Students may sign up for one or both.
Instructors will be Jane Tavernier, an award-winning fabric artist, and Louise Goodman, a watercolor artist and paper craft and fabric greeting card designer. Both are members of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
The Fall Greeting Card class and the Holiday Greeting Card class are designed for the first timer or the experienced card maker. Lots of ideas for card making, scrapbooking or similar projects will be presented.
The materials to be used are card stock, foil, alcohol and water-based markers, ribbon, rubber stamps, die cuts, and embellishments. Each class is hands-on, giving each student a project to take home.
Each class will take a maximum of eight students with a minimum of four students. Each class fee is $30 for members and $35 for guests. A $5 material fee for each class will be paid to an instructor at the time of the class.
Because of the limited class size, sign up early at the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.