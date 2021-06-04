WCTE is hosting The Great TV Auction for its 38th consecutive year, and for the second year in a row it will be online.
This year, The Great TV Auction has a few new changes. The auction will be broadcast live on WCTE June 9-13. Online bidding will open June 1. With the unwavering support from the community last year, the auction was successful despite COVID-19, and the online platform gave bidders unprecedented access to items and more control over bidding. Therefore, WCTE is excited to again have the online bidding option this year.
The auction can be found at www.wcte.org/auction/.
The Great TV Auction is WCTE’s largest fundraiser. All the funds raised from The Great TV Auction go toward WCTE’s initiatives including local broadcasts like Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Red, White and Boom.
New to the auction this year is a 30-minute showcase designed to highlight some of the exclusive offers up for bidding and to promote some of the local businesses that support WCTE.
The showcase features donations from Rogers Group Inc., Beltone, Middle TN Marketing, Elite Island Resorts, American Queen Steamboat Company, Brad Sells and DT McCall & Sons. To find the next airing of these exciting items visit WCTE.org.
Also new to auction this year, WCTE has partnered with Harper Books, Baird and Helga Skinner to feature some smaller items in window displays. Make sure to take a walk on the Westside of Cookeville to see some of these featured items and supporting businesses.
WCTE, Upper Cumberland PBS, is a small, rural public media organization located in Cookeville, and serving a 14-county region, known as the Upper Cumberland. It is the only broadcast television station in a 75-mile radius of Cookeville, nestled in between Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
