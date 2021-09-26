Tim Graves has played the dobro guitar for 46 years, carrying on a family tradition from his uncle. His brother, Tedd, plays lead guitar and writes song for, among others, Tim.
Not only are they sharing success on the charts this fall, but they’ll also be performing at the same venue in Crossville.
The brothers will perform with their respective bands and together when they play the Palace Theatre Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Tim & the Farm Hands and Tedd Graves & The All Star Band are in the bill that also includes comedian Chris Monday and emcee Glen McNish, a member of the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Farm Hands is riding high with its latest album, “4.0,” which has produced two No. 1 hits, a No. 6 and a No. 9 hit over the past three to four months on Star Radio Nashville’s charts. Graves said it’s the best he’s done out of the 26 to 27 albums he’s released. With The All Star Band, Tedd, who has released 20 albums, has produced a hit single with “Too Young To Care,” which debuted at No. 9 on Star Radio Nashville’s charts in early August.
This will be Tim’s third time playing the Palace.
“It’s a really intimate theater,” said Tim, 60. “It holds about 300 and it’s like they’re right on stage with you. It’ll be a good night of bluegrass, country and gospel music.”
Farm Hands’ recent success came after Tim brought on some new members last year due to the pandemic.
“We have a more versatile sound,” Graves said. “We have a different bass player (his nephew, Bryan Graves), who has a rock background, and new banjo and guitar players. It’s a different sound that people have really responded to. We’ve just jelled.”
Tedd is also looking forward to playing the Palace, returning for the third time.
“I love the intimacy,” Tedd said. “It is a great venue with great sound and seating. It has a nice, deep stage.”
Both brothers were born in Tellico Plains, TN. While Tim was inspired by his uncle, Josh Graves, to play the dobro, Tedd aspired to be a country western singer when he was 5 and started writing songs at the age of 7.
“Writing was a God-given talent,” said Tedd, who learned to play guitar and sang in church. “I had a passion for it. Uncle Josh and Flat & Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys would come to our house. There was excitement and electricity in the air.”
Tim felt that same excitement and was thrilled when his uncle gave him a dobro (a wood bodied, resonator, acoustic guitar) and a stack of records when he was 14. He honed his skills on the dobro by listening to the records. When his uncle came to visit, he would correct any bad habits Tedd had developed playing the dobro.
“He inspired every dobro player in the world,” Tim said. “He was a huge, huge star in country music.”
In the meantime, Tedd had joined the Navy. When he got out, he and Tim started a bluegrass group and played for three years. Hearing the call of country music — “It’s where my heart was” — Tedd went to Ohio to play in a band with a Navy buddy and followed that by moving to Texas and performing in a group that opened for county greats George Jones, Billy Dean, Rex Allen Jr., and other stars at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth.
Tim’s passion for music eventually led him to the Grand Ole Opry, where he performed for 10 years and played with the Osborne Brothers.
Tim started Farm Hands in 2011 and does some 150 shows a year at churches, fairs, festivals and other venues. One of the new members is Kimberly Bibb Marrs, a world-class fiddle player whose vocals on “Pride” helped elevate the song to No. 1 on the Star Radio Nashville charts. Tim describes the eclectic blend of music as uplifting and spiritual, adding that the secular songs they play are wholesome.
“The Lord must love music to make those two styles of music (bluegrass and gospel) work so well together,” Tim said.
Tedd, who lives in Seymour, outside of Knoxville, moved to Nashville in the late ‘80s and pursued songwriting before returning to East Tennessee and forming the Tedd Graves Band. For some dozen years, they played edgy country and rock in the Knoxville area as well as in Las Vegas, Florida and Missouri.
In 2006, Tedd joined the long-running Tennessee Valley Barn Dance as the headline artist and performed for eight years. That led to theater shows and doing family-oriented dance performances at gyms and similar venues.
Tim and his band travel in a 1971 40-foot bus that he initially owned for 14 years before selling it. Six and a half years later, the owner gave it back to him. Tim’s been playing music for 46 years and plans to keep on strumming the strings on an instrument that has served him well and earned him much acclaim.
“When I return from the road on Sunday, I’m ready to go back on Wednesday,” said Tim, a Grammy Award winner who was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2015. “It’s a cool feeling playing on stage. I never thought I’d do anything for 46 years. I’ve gone all over the world. It’s been good to me.”
Tedd shares his brother’s sentiments.
“It’s an innate thing you have inside of you,” said Tedd, who has been writing songs for Tim’s band for the past 10 years. “I love playing music. As long as the public supports me, I’ll keep playing. My Uncle Josh performed until several weeks before he passed away. I want to be that kind of artist.”
Tickets for the Palace show are $24. For further information, call (931) 484-6133.
