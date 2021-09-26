Mary Katherine Hotaling Roth, 95, of Fairfield Glade, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021. Mary was born on July 20, 1926, in Ponca City, OK, daughter of Harry and Tess (Daily) Hotaling. She married Charles Arthur Roth on Sept. 23, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, and were married for 63 years until Char…