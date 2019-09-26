The first military engagement of the Civil War in Tennessee took place Sept. 29, 1861, in the Travisville community in Tennessee. Responding to Confederate raids into Kentucky, Union Colonel William A. Hoskins marched his 12th Kentucky Infantry to Albany, KY. The regiment joined with the loyal Home Guards in several counties to protect Unionist families from these raids.
After receiving reliable information that Confederate soldiers were camped 13 miles away from Albany near the Methodist church in Travisville, Hoskins detailed Capt. John A. Morrison and a company of the 1st Kentucky Cavalry to reconnoiter the camp and capture it if possible. When surprised and ordered to surrender, the 100 Southern troops first attempted a defense but then fled under heavy fire into the surrounding hills.
Four Confederates were killed in the affair and four were captured. The Federal cavalrymen brought the prisoners back to Kentucky, where they were released after taking an oath of allegiance to the United States. The men of Morrison’s company were the first Union troops to cross into Tennessee after the war began.
One of the Confederates killed was James M. Saufley of nearby Wayne County, KY. A recent graduate of what is now the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville, the 21-year-old Saufley helped to organize a company of Confederate soldiers in his home county. Saufley's friends and family erected a tombstone over his grave at the Travisville Cemetery that identified Jim Ferguson as the man who killed him during the engagement at Travisville. Jim Ferguson's brother, Champ, earned the reputation as a fierce Confederate guerilla during the war.
Sadly, vandals stole the tombstone of James M. Saufley approximately two years ago and Saufley's grave stood unmarked and unmemorialized. Recently, a group of historians erected a tombstone provided for by the Veteran's Administration to mark the grave of the first person killed in the state of Tennessee during the Civil War.
On Sept. 29, at 3 p.m., a grave rededication ceremony will be held for Saufley at the Travisville Cemetery. Civil War reenactors will be present to fire a salute to the fallen Saufley and State Representative Kelly Keisling will offer keynote remarks. All are welcome and encouraged to attend to honor the sacrifice of Saufley.
Over 600,000 Americans died during the American Civil War. Tennessee saw battles fought at Shiloh, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Franklin and Nashville that resulted in tens of thousands of casualties, but it all started in the quiet community of Travisville nestled in the mountains of the Upper Cumberland.
