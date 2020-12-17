Carolyn and Raymond Henry of Monterey are grateful to be home after their stay as COVID-19 patients at Cumberland Medical Center.
“I originally thought I had a sinus infection,” says Raymond. “I had to call 911 for my wife because she became very disoriented and needed quick medical help. Turns out, her oxygen levels were getting extremely low.”
Carolyn stayed in the hospital a week. Although her memory during that time is vague, some things are very clear.
“I was in an awful condition and didn’t think I was going to make it; however everyone was so nice and sympathetic throughout my care, I wasn’t treated like a number. That means so much to me,” Carolyn adds.
It wasn’t long after her admission that Raymond found himself hospitalized as well.
“Fortunately, I didn’t seem as severe as Carolyn. The doctors and nurses did as much as they possibly could. I was discharged before Carolyn and they helped wheel me down the hall to visit with her for a little bit. It’s small things like that that mean the most to us.”
The couple wants others to know that the virus is very serious and encourages everyone to do what they can to help minimize its spread throughout our communities.
“I’m so thankful for the great spiritual atmosphere and care we received at CMC; however I hope others don’t have to face what we did,” Raymond concludes.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever of 100 degrees or higher; coughing; shortness of breath; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; nasal congestion; nausea/vomiting; headache; fatigue; body aches; and diarrhea.
If you have mild symptoms, notify your primary care doctor. If you have these symptoms and come to the CMC Emergency Department, please call the hospital ahead at (931) 484-9511 so the team can coordinate your arrival and minimize potential spread of germs. If you begin to experience symptoms that are life threatening, call 911 immediately.
Everyone can do their part. Please be mindful to help reduce the spread of germs through hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Blood donations with Medic Regional Blood Center in Crossville are in critical need to support COVID-19 convalescent plasma transfusion and other ongoing blood bank needs. Call (931) 337-0800 to make an appointment to donate blood locally. Medic is CMC’s sole blood bank provider.
