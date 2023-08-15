Matthew McClanahan, a member of the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable, will present a story of a Grassy Cove family torn asunder by the Civil War on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Learn about this family’s split loyalties and the horrifying murder that resulted.
Hula Hoop is back. Hoop Caliente will return on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Call 931-484-6790 to register.
Great New Books
The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman
Hoffman again brings a touch of the otherworldly to serious issues in a novel opening with Ivy Jacob’s flight from her Boston home when she becomes pregnant. Finding refuge at a Western Massachusetts commune, she immediately comes under the control of Joel, the commune’s leader. He allows commune members no personal possessions, not even books, and he denies them families of their own, administering punishments to those who disobey. Ivy knows she has made a mistake but cannot leave, and daughter Mia grows up at the commune, chafing at the rules. Mia secretly goes to the town library, where she finds a copy of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter with an inexplicable dedication to her on the flyleaf. When Ivy is killed in a freak accident, Mia decides that it’s time to escape. But Joel still stalks her. One magical day, she is transported to 1837 and meets Hawthorne, encouraging him to write the book that will save her life more than a century later.
Tides of Fire by James Rollins
An international research station in the Coral Sea comes under siege during a geological disaster that triggers massive quakes, deadly tsunamis and volcanic eruptions. To stop the world from burning, it’s up to Sigma Force to uncover a secret buried at the heart of our planet. The Titan Project—an international research station off the coast of Australia—discovers a thriving zone of life in an otherwise dead sea. The area teems with a strange bioluminescent coral that defies science, yet holds great promise for the future. But the loss of a military submarine in the area triggers a brutal attack and sets in motion a geological disaster that destabilizes an entire region. As seas turn toxic and coastlines burn, can Sigma Force stop what has been let loose—especially as an old adversary returns, hunting them and thwarting their every move? For any hope of success, Commander Gray Pierce must search for a key buried in the past, hidden deep in Aboriginal mythology. But what Sigma could uncover is even more frightening—something that will shake the very foundations of humanity.
Young Queens: Three Renaissance Women and the Price of Power by Leah Redmond Chang
Historian Chang highlights complicated mother-daughter relationships in this sympathetic study of the 16th-century French queen Catherine de’ Medici; her daughter, Elisabeth de Valois; and her daughter-in-law, Mary, Queen of Scots. Following Mary’s betrothal at the age of five to Elisabeth’s brother, Francis II, the three women bonded while living in the same household for 13-years. Elisabeth married Spain’s king, Philip II, in 1559; two years later, Mary, recently widowed, returned to Scotland to rule in her own right, having inherited the throne when she was six days old. Meanwhile, Catherine strove to influence both young women to benefit France. Relations between the queens devolved when Catherine blocked Mary’s remarriage to Philip II’s heir, his son by an earlier marriage. Still, the Scottish queen begged both Catherine and Elisabeth for help after she was imprisoned by Elizabeth I of England in 1568. Chang wisely adds context by also delving into the motivations of Elizabeth I and Philip II and sheds valuable light on interpersonal feelings and familial relations often missed in more traditional accounts of political power.
Library Laugh I
Why don’t mummies go to summer camp?
There’re afraid to relax and unwind.
Stingy Schobel Says
Consider visiting ReStore. Habitat for Humanity has more than 900 locations (one right here in Crossville) that offer surplus building materials, appliance and used furnishings at great prices. Check out habitat.org/restores.
Library Laugh II
How do you make seven even?
Take away the s.
Libraries=Information
It may still be warm outside, but here’s a plan-ahead tip for the cold winter months: invest in an electric snowblower. New electric snowblowers utilize rechargeable batteries, so there are no gas tanks to fill and no greenhouse emissions are released when they are in use. They’re also the perfect solution for small-scale snow removal. Of course, the greenest snow-removal system is a shovel and broom, but if you need a snowblower, go electric.
Summer Smile Bonus
How come flowers don’t like riding bicycles?
They keep losing their petals.
Commented
