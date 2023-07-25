Historic Granville in conjunction with its annual theme of Steamboat Days in Granville will be having the Upper Cumberland Family History Genealogy Festival July 29.
This unique festival will feature all the counties of the Upper Cumberland with booths on the genealogy. There will be 25 booths featuring Jackson County Archives, Gainesboro Kin Seekers, Children’s Family\History Activity Table, Clay County Museum of History, Fentress County Historical Society, Cemeteries & Cemetery Preservation, Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society, MTSU: Center for Historic Preservation, Overton County Historical Society, Pickett County Historical & Genealogical Society, Putnam County Library: Tennessee Room, Smith County Heritage Museum, White County Genealogical Historical Society, Tennessee Tech Special Collections, Daughters of the American Revolution-Crab-Orchard Chapter & Old Walton Road Chapter, Upper Cumberland Research Resources, Starting Your Family Tree: Beginning Genealogy,
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Family History Centers and Robert Brown Granville Genealogist. The festival will also feature the following families: Stidham, Dowell, Pippin, Cooke and Dudney Family.
All of the above will be at the Granville Event Center and Granville Museum. The historic Granville United Methodist Church will be the location of the following presentations:
10:30 a.m. — “The Barber-Surgeon’s Kinfolk: The Stidham’s of Tennessee and Beyond,” with presenters Tom Wood and Nicki Pendleton Wood
1 p.m. — “Getting Started with Genealogy Research/Starting Your Family Tree” with presentor Anna Stephenson
2 p.m. — “The Cox, Gore and Morgan Families: Telling Your Story through Their Stories” with Mark Dudney, presenter
The admission to the festival is $7 and includes all the above along with admission to Granville’s Mayberry Lucy Museum, Worlds Largest Decanter Museum, Whistle Stop Saloon Museum, Car Museum, Post Office & Barber Shop Museum, Sutton Historic Home Tour featuring Growing up on the Cumberland, Pioneer Village with artisans, Tennessee Quilt & Textile Museum, Farm to Table Museum and Granville Historic Museum featuring Steamboat Days in Granville.
Food will be available at Sutton General Store and also Helen’s Restaurant will have a food truck at festival.
For more information, visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
