The 23rd annual Granville Country Christmas entitled “ A Victorian Christmas Comes to These Hills” will take place on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Cumberland University Singers will perform a concert “Sounds of the
Season” at 1:30 p.m. at Granville United Methodist Church. This choir is one of two ensembles at Cumberland University under the direction of Mrs. Sandy Elliott. The Singers are music majors and non-music majors who meet twice a week to prepare for their concerts and community events.
The festival will be a day of Christmas concerts at Granville United Methodist Church beginning at 11 a.m. with “ Christmas Music from These Hills,” performed by the Methodist Church Choir and special soloist Carolyn Cathey.
At 12:15 p.m., the“Christmas Favorites Concert” will be performed by Immanuel Baptist Church Quartet.
A great day of Christmas celebration with begin at 9 a.m. with Festival of Trees at Granville Museum, Victorian Christmas Home Tours, Antique Toy Show, Artisans Demonstration at Pioneer Village, Craft Booths, Tours of Mayberry Lucy Museum, Tennessee’s Quilt Museum, Christmas in the Country at Farm To Table Museum, Granville Whiskey Decanter Museum and Christmas at the 1820’s Cabin.
Granville is known for great Christmas Shopping at Sutton General Store, Granville Artisans Gallery,Granville Gift Shop, Southern Shops of Granville, Granville Broom Works and Aunt Bee’s Farm House Quilt Shop & Bakery.
Country Christmas will feature “Holiday Magic For Children.”
At Granville Event Center, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., there will be activities for making glitter tattoos, stories for children, making of Christmas ornaments, making reindeer food, Christmas songs and Roger the Clown.
The Christmas Train will be running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Granville Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m.
Granville features Christmas Character Parades the entire month of December, this year’s theme is “A HallmarkChristmas Movie Town.”
The day will conclude with the Christmas Bluegrass Dinner Show at Sutton General Store.
For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151. Festival admission is $5, and parking is free.
