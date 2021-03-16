Historic Granville “Tennessee’s Mayberry Town” opens March 17 with the 2021 theme, “Contributions of Women.”
The Granville Exhibition Center contains numerous exhibits telling the stories of women in Tennessee and United States.
The exhibits include Women in the Civil War, Women in World War II — Rosie the Riveter, Talents of Women and Women of Mayberry.
The Sutton Historic Home will be entirely decorated in stories of Contributions of Women. The dining room table is set with china from the First Ladies of the United States first used at the White House. Visitors may view the china and hear stories related to the six presidents represented. Guides will share information on the First Ladies who have lived in the 1880s home as you explore the unique contributions of women highlighted in each room. The kitchen, a happy place, is decorated with dishes and memorabilia from the 1950s.
The Antique Car Museum will feature Women and Automobiles with the history of women with automobiles back to late 1800s as well as displays of automobiles owned by women.
The log homestead will feature the Life of the Pioneer Women.
Historic Granville is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, with lunch served daily.
The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour reopened the dinner bluegrass show on March 6. The weekly Saturday evening show boasts the best of bluegrass music and Southern cooking.
The bluegrass hour also features Bluegrass for Kids performances.
The Shops of Granville will have their spring open house March 19-20 with the latest in new fashion and home décor.
Barbara Boone will teach a basket-making class March 27. Those participating will make their own market flower basket. Lunch will be provided.
The spring festivals begin April 10 with Mayberry Lucy Day, Mayberry Cruise In, Genealogy Festival, the 13th anniversary of Sutton Store & Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, crafts and craftsmen.
May 1 will be Cornbread and Moonshine Festival as well as the grand opening of Granville’s new Whiskey Decanter Museum. The event will include a cornbread competition and whiskey-tasting from nine distillers on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail.
April 30-May 1 will be the Mayberry Outdoor Dinner Theater with “The Darlings Come to Mayberry.”
Granville’s largest event of the year, the 23rd annual Granville Heritage Day on May 29, includes an antique car and tractor show, Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival, Old Time Craftsmen Festival, crafts, parade and children’s events.
Organizers strive to make Granville a safe place to visit, with masks required in all buildings, social distancing and hand stations. Temperatures will be taken at all entrance gates on festival days.
Granville has a $5 town tour ticket each day. A $5 admission to festivals includes a town tour ticket.
Visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151 for more information.
