The Cumberland County Imagination Library has received a $2,500 grant to inspire a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age 5 enrolled in the program.
The grant was among those awarded by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves.
The Foundation awarded $2,802,040 in grants to 432 different nonprofit organizations as part of the 2022 annual grant-making process.
“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofits organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.
More information on the grant process is available at www.cfmt.org.
