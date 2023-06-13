“Grant and Twain: The Men and The Memoirs” is a two-act play about Ulysses S. Grant and Mark Twain, as written and performed by (Grant) Dr. Curt Fields and (Twain) Warren Brown. This entertaining play will be presented at The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on the evening of Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m.
The inspiration for this production began following a discussion between Fields and Brown. After reading “Grant and Twain: The story of a friendship that changed America” by Mark Perry, Fields and Brown agreed that little is known about Grant and Twain before the American Civil War—especially of their families and formative years.
Act I plays out their earlier years, while Act II discusses their early friendship and how Grant’s memoirs were published by Samuel Clemens’ publishing company.
In the spring of 1884, Ulysses S. Grant heeded the advice of Mark Twain and finally agreed to write his memoirs. Little did Grant or Twain realize that this seemingly straightforward decision would profoundly alter not only both their lives, but the course of American literature.
Over the next 15 months, as the two men became close friends and intimate collaborators, Grant raced against the spread of cancer to compose a triumphant account of his life and times. This was all while Twain struggled to complete and publish his greatest novel, “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
Mortally ill and battling debts, Grant fought bravely to get the story of his life and his Civil War victories down on paper. Twain, meanwhile, staked all his hopes on the tale of a ragged boy and a runaway slave that he’d been unable to finish for decades. The book would be published through Charles Webster Publishing, a new publishing company managed by a nephew of Twain’s wife. Grant chose the option of being presented by Twain, because he didn’t want to take money from Twain if the book flopped. If the book sold well, the sales would lift the Grant family out of debt. The sales would also help Twain, who was having financial issues of his own.
Twain worked by Grant’s side over the next several months as Grant wrote his now famous memoirs, providing literary advice as Grant wrote out each page. Twain also proofread the pages as Grant worked tirelessly to finish the book before he passed away. The entire writing was nevertheless Grant’s words and thoughts.
Thsi amazing story of the Republic’s history relives the friendship and the commemorative work of these two great individuals.
Tickets are $15 each. There will be open seating.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and the program will begin at 6.
Ticket locations (while supply lasts) are:
• Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade - Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• The Military Memorial Museum (downtown Crossville) - Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table is an organization for Civil War enthusiasts.
Presentations from authors, college professors and historians are normally presented on the second Wednesday of the month at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
The purpose of the roundtable is to educate, discuss and bring to focus the events and historical facts concerning the American Civil War.
Memberships to the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table can be obtained for the yearly subscription of $25 per person or $35 for couples.
For additional information, call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
