On Wednesday, July 12, a capacity crowd attended The Palace Theater to hear the play, “Grant and Twain: The Men and The Memoirs.”
Ulysses S. Grant, played by Curt Fields, and Mark Twain, played by Warren Brown, entertained the audience with stories of this wonderful relationship between two of this country’s famous Americans.
The two legendary American icons told the little-known story of their friendship and of how the unlikely journey of their lives respectively culminated in the publication of one of the greatest American novels and one of the most remarkable American military memoirs.
The evening was presented by the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table.
For additional information about the Round Table, call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
Look for additional information about future presentations and monthly meetings in the “Scene” section of the Crossville Chronicle and the Glade Sun newspapers.
