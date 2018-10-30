Headliners at the Cowboy Gospel Jubilee Friday night, will be an up-and-coming bluegrass band The Grandview Mountain Pickers! What makes these pickers so special is that they are siblings — five of them to be exact: Hannah, 18; Rebekah, 16; Mary, 15; Lydia, 14; and Elijah (Bubba), 11.
Their home is in Grandview, part of Cumberland county, a small mountain community. The members of the Grandview Pickers are all homeschooled and active in their church.
The group’s beginnings can be traced back to Mary, the group’s banjo player, who developed a love for banjo and making music about two and one half years ago. She jumped into playing with both feet and her passion and desire were contagious, so her siblings quickly joined in — and with the same passion and commitment as Mary.
As siblings, their vocals include close harmonies. Their talent is unmistakable and growing daily because of their dedication, desire and drive to be the best at their craft.
The group has been privileged to play and sing for local fairs and festivals, in restaurants as dinnertime entertainment, at charity and private events, in churches and at the following notable venues: Dollywood Bluegrass Celebration, Smoky Mountain Tunes & Tales, live on WVLT Channel 8 in Knoxville, Blue Plate Special Live Broadcast with WDVX in Knoxville, Nine Mile Bluegrass Festival, Scopes Bluegrass Competition, Old Timer’s day in Townsend and Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg.
The Grandview Mountain Pickers have just completed their first CD, “Grandview Pickers,” which is being very well-received.
Joel Moore, producer of the Cowboy Gospel Jubilee in Cleveland, TN, said, “We have no doubt this group promises a fun and entertaining show, so don’t miss this Friday Night!”
The Cowboy Gospel Jubilee is held at the Cleveland Cowboy Church in the Dockery Heights community, 3040 Blythe Rd., off Dockery Lane, between Blue Springs and Blackburn Roads.
Admission is free and so is the coffee! They pass the hat for the headliners.
