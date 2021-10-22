Chef Earl Rigg generously donated his time and talent to Kids On The Rise to prepare a six-course gourmet meal paired with wine selected and provided by Pete Hobson and Laurie Davis.
The dinner was auctioned at the Blue Jean Ball in June and was provided on Sept. 17 at the home of Ray and Faye Strelesky.
This year’s theme was “Seafood Extravaganza,” and Chef Earl delivered.
The meal included New England clam chowder followed by Maryland crab cakes and Sriracha shrimp cocktail.
The next course was seared sea scallops served with a vanilla risotto followed by the main course of lobster Thermidor prepared from fresh live Maine lobsters. The dinner concluded with an amazing crème brulee.
The attendees were Scott and Mary Kay Jacobsen, Locke and Deb Kelly, Jon and Susie Powers, and Doyle and Janie Winters.
Attendee Scott Jacobsen described the event as magnificent and memorable.
“Earl was right on the mark. The evening was awesome. The seafood was to die for, and the wine was neverending.”
Kids On The Rise appreciates the support of all involved who helped make the evening a success.
The funds raised through the purchase of the dinner support the mentoring program that provides adult mentors for kids in Cumberland County to help them grow and thrive.
To become a mentor for Kids On The Rise, visit www.kidsontherise.org or call the office at 931-459-2388.
