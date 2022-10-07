The walls of the Palace Theatre, in downtown Crossville, were bulging at the seams on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 14 finalists gathered for the crowd to determine who was the most talented in Crossville.
It was a tough decision according to judges Terri Ann Utsey, Dave Nabors and Walter Tollett. The final decision was made using a point system that looked at comfort level, actual talent and audience response for each act added to the total to determine the fourth, third, second and first place winners. Utsey reported that only a few points separated each of these placed winners. Nabors said that each act was unique: from 12-year-old self-taught drummer Brodie Godwin to “The Amazing Atticus” juggling routine.
After witnessing all the talent and making comments to Masters of Ceremonies Tony Perry and co-host/producer Ruth Lucas throughout the evening, the judges did have a difficult decision to make. Before the show began, some extra/non-competitive entertainment was provided with the Nohea Nana dancers under the direction of Noelani DeRossett. They sang “Hele on to Kauai” with a country music twist/ hula dance, followed by Wayne Lucas “I’m from the Country.”
Recognition of Cumberland County Senior Queen, 2022, Janie Hollingsworth; 2021, Belinda Dukes; 2020, Connie Clapper; and 2012 Senior Queen and Honorary Ms. Senior Universe Queen Mary Conner.
The beginning of the second half with non-competition act was Charlena Hesters comedy routine “I’m A Woman,” as well as Anthony Woolbright singing “A Good Run of Bad Luck” while the judges deliberated the final tally.
The top four were narrowed down to: fourth place, Christopher Newman singing “Chasing Cars;” third place, Ricky Lynn with her version of “I Never Loved a Man;” second place, vocalist Opal Todd with her Shana Twain song “If You’re not in it for Love;” and first place, gospel trio “Latter Rain” singing “Mercy Walked In.”
The event was a benefit for Fair Park Senior Center. Fair Park would like to thank all the contestants and sponsors: Dave Kirk Chevrolet, Mayberry’s, Exit Rocky Top Realty, McDonald’s of East Tenn., Integrity Plumbing, Chestnut Hill Winery, Cracker Barrel, Cumberland County Playhouse, Tennessee Aquarium, Crossville Kroger, Crossville Wal-Mart, the show’s producers Ruth and Wayne Lucas, stage manager Cheryl Woolbright, The Palace Theatre and everyone who bought tickets and came to support the benefit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.