That’s not a typo…It’s The “Gone” Show, and it is returning to the Palace Theatre in March.
The annual show supporting the Fair Park Senior Center was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The show is fashioned after that 1970s sidesplitting comedy you probably watched on TV, with local talents vying for the funniest or most bizarre act of the night.
The Gone Show returns to the Palace Theatre Saturday, March 19, at 7 p.m.
Animals, dancers, comedians — no telling what you will see — and it’s all for fun and a good cause.
Sponsors include: Mayberry’s Furniture, Cumberland County Playhouse, Stonehaus Winery, Cracker Barrel, Kroger, Tennessee Aquarium, Rocky Top Ten, and Gentry Beaty.
Contestants will compete for cash prizes, free show tickets, food gift cards, and gift baskets for the top three contestants. Plus, McDonald’s of East Tennessee has generously donated prizes for all the contestants in the show.
Contestants are needed for the show, and even if you have been in one of the past “Gone” show productions and won, or thought that you should have won, you are welcome to try out.
Auditions will be held at Fair Park Senior Center , 1433 Livingston Rd., on Tuesday, March 1, beginning at 5 p.m. You must call 931-248-2487 or 931-484-7416 and register for an audition by Feb. 25.
General seating tickets for the March 19 show are only $10 each and are available at Fair Park Senior Center, 1433 Livingston Rd.; the Palace Theatre lobby, or by calling 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487.
Get your tickets before they are all “Gone.”
